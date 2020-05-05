Sporty sibling duo high-fives front line with food donations

Searching for a way to support those working the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gabby Postiglione and her teammates recently lent helping hands to their club lacrosse coach, a healthcare worker at NYU Winthrop Hospital, and her colleagues.

“Our team donated food to her group there and they were very happy with it,” said Gabby, 14, an eighth grader who played for the girls lacrosse team at Manhasset Middle School. “They told us they weren’t getting enough food and barely have enough time to eat. It was really easy to help them out.”

Once Gabby realized the impact her team made, she and her older brother Luke, 20, a former Manhasset boys lacrosse player who also played his freshman season at Boston University, recognized an opportunity to continue making a difference.

The siblings then began a fundraiser called Five Dollars for the Front Line, which encourages those seeking to provide meals for healthcare workers throughout Long Island — while also supporting local restaurants — for a donation of as little as $5. One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward purchasing the meals.

Word spread quickly, and immediate success ensued. After completing their first delivery on April 18, the Postigliones have raised $5,038 and provided meals for 615 healthcare workers across four area hospitals — NYU Winthrop, St. Francis, Huntington and North Shore — as of Wednesday night.

“It kind of stemmed from a feeling of helplessness,” said Luke, a junior majoring in international relations and business. “Coming home from college, seeing all the chaos that’s going on in our country right now, my little sister and I were just feeling like there’s definitely something we can do.”

They also created an Instagram account, @5forfrontlinefood, to increase awareness for their efforts and also share photos of the medical workers displaying their gratitude.

“Getting the pictures and seeing the visual feedback of the impact you’re having on people is really motivating,” Luke said. “Sometimes they say it’s the only part of the day that they smiled.”