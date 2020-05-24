A letter from the editor

Today Newsday’s Funbook celebrates an anniversary. For 30 years the Funbook has been your annual season-long guide to summer. We take pride and care in reporting, double-checking, writing, photographing, designing and producing the Funbook because it brings Newsday subscribers the definitive guide to the best places to enjoy and the best things to do on our Island.

And that has even more resonance this summer. Our anniversary edition went to print with the information available amid enormous challenges to everyday life. Summer venues and event organizers were making plans then and now amid uncertainty. Count on us to continue to provide you with the latest on leisure venues and events. We’re continuously reporting on things to do on Long Island, so along with the Funbook, subscribers will find updates on what’s happening at newsday.com/lifestyle.

Long Island is making progress in emerging from the pandemic. And Newsday will continue to keep you informed with important news and information.

Debbie Henley

Editor