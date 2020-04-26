Make remote work more fun with Zoom backgrounds from Newsday

Bring your Zoom calls to life by bringing Long Island with you to your next meeting.

We've compiled a list of free background image options for you to choose from for your next Zoom meeting, online class, or virtual happy hour. On a computer, just right click on the image you want and and save it to your desktop. Don't know how to change your background? Follow our easy step-by-step guide.

Photo illustration of subscription box from New York Bagel of the Month Club in studio on Jan. 24, 2016.

People walk the boardwalk in Long Beach at sunset on the afternoon of Feb. 5, 2018.

Photo of the beach along Lighthouse Road in Sands Point on the afternoon of Jan. 10, 2014.

An empty set of seats on an LIRR train at the Hicksville LIRR station on Jan. 3, 2019.

Long Beach resident Brendan McDerbywalks takes in the sunset after paddle boarding off the shores of Long Beach on a brisk evening on Dec. 12, 2019.

The Jones Beach Water Tower is bathed in orange light as a full moon passes overhead on July 2, 2004.

Lifeguards on duty for the 16th annual Jones Beach Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh on May 25, 2019.

Vintage Jones Beach background

Feed Me background

Feed Me background

Long Beach boardwalk on March 23.

Four of the six Air Force Thunderbird F-16s performing at the 16th annual Jones Beach Air Show above Wantagh on Saturday.

Fourth of July Fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh on July 4, 2015.

A photographer attempts to capture the contrails that are bathed in the golden light that followed the sunset over Stony Brook Harbor on Jan. 21, 2018.

Aerial view of Robert Moses State Park as seen on Aug. 21, 1998.

Northport Harbor in an aerial picture on July 1, 2019.

The Montauk Lighthouse in Montauk on June 14, 2019.

The sun setting behind Robert Moses Causeway at Robert Moses State Park at 8:21 p.m. on the first day of summer and the longest day of the year, June 21, 2017.

NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum and a nearly empty parking lot during the COVID-19 outbreak on April 1.

An aerial view of the clubhouse and part of the Bethpage Black golf course, in Bethpage State Park on Oct. 1, 2018.

NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum during a Billy Joel concert, on its opening night after its renovation, on April 5, 2017.

Aerial view of Belmont Park is shown on July 1, 2019. A new arena for the New York Islanders will be built in the parking lot behind the race track grandstand.

Aerial view showing the walkovers on newly constructed dunes at Long Beach on July 1, 2019.

The LIPA Power Plant looms over Northport Harbor in this aerial picture on July 1, 2019.

The lighthouse just before sunrise at Montauk Point on June 21, 2010, the longest day of the year.

Citi Field in Flushing at the start of Opening Day was slow with the inclement weather on March 31, 2014.