Parents: If your kids are watching the second season of the controversial young adult series “13 Reasons Why” -- released on Netflix on Friday -- there are scenes you may want to discuss with them.

Issues raised throughout the series include suicide, cutting, webcam sex and sexting, bullying, drug abuse, drinking, school shootings, violence and sexual assault and rape. Here’s a guide to the most potentially disturbing scenes during season 2, and experts’ suggestions on how to open a dialogue about them with your children:

Gun violence in schools: Episode 4 shows two high school boys in the woods, whooping it up as one teaches the other how to shoot a pistol. In the final Episode 13, one of those boys brings a semiautomatic rifle to a high school dance and is ready to shoot classmates before one of his peers talks him out of using it.

“In real life, a kid isn’t going to talk another kid out of shooting up a school with an AR-15,” says Paul May of Southold, president of the board of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, an education and advocacy nonprofit. Parents should remind kids that if they know of a situation where a classmate might be a risk to themselves or others, they should tell a trusted adult, school official or someone in law enforcement, May says.

The fact that kids can get a hold of weapons is another reason parents need to be involved in their kids' lives and aware of what they are experiencing, May says. "It's not helicopter parenting to see what the kids are seeing and have a frank discussion with them," May says. "This show is fiction, but it's not fiction that kids who want to get their hands on guns can get their hands on guns."

Drug abuse: Episode 4 also finds a character hooked on heroin. At first he is shown smoking it. Then, in Episode 8, he's shown in the throes of a heroin overdose, which he survives.

The storyline is a chance for parents to open up another conversation with their kids about drugs, even if they’ve already had such a conversation in the past, because talking about drug abuse needs to happen repeatedly to reinforce the message, says Jeffrey Reynolds, president and chief executive of the Family and Children’s Association, a Long Island nonprofit that offers mental health and chemical dependency treatment.

Reynolds, who has a degree in psychology, says parents should remind kids that if they or a friend is struggling with substance abuse, they are ready to help. For more advice on how to talk to kids about drugs, Reynolds suggests visiting the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids at drugfree.org.

Sexual assault: The series revisits the issue of rape that was a major theme in the first season. But Episode 13 of season two also introduces a brutally graphic scene of a boy's sexual assault. And one of his attackers uses a homophobic slur.

Parents should have a multiple-issue conversation with their children about this, suggests David Kilmnick, president and chief executive of the LGBT Network, a nonprofit that provides a range of services to Long Island’s LGBT community and their families. First, they should talk about sexual assault outside of the context of sexual identity — whether it’s against a female or a male. They should also discuss the violence and hatred that still exists against people who identify as LGBT. While the character isn’t presented gay, the fact that he is called a derogatory name for a gay man makes it “clear as day a hate crime,” Kilmnick says.

Parents of gay teens who may be shaken by this scene can reach out to the LGBT Network, which offers group and individual help, Kilmnick says. The network can be reached at 631-513-0903.