Two Long Island moms were thrilled to have breakfast this week with “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley and watch an advance screening of the Oct. 3 episode with him sitting right behind them. They then were privy to a Q and A with the actor.

“He talked about being a parent to a 13-year-old, and how the show has touched so many people,” says Kathy Radigan, 51, a mom of three from East Northport.

Hartley, who plays the adult Kevin on the hit NBC TV show, didn’t give away any of the secrets of the upcoming season, including the most protected one — exactly how and when patriarch Jack Pearson died.

“He did not spill anything,” says Bianca Jamotte LeRoux, a 36-year-old mom of two from New Hyde Park. “I wish.”

Radigan and LeRoux were invited to the breakfast and screening in Manhattan by the “Today” show because they both contribute content as part of the “Today” volunteer Parenting Team. Radigan also writes a blog called “My Dishwasher’s Possessed” and LeRoux produces a web series called “Real Mommy Confessions.”

Hartley told the two dozen women at the breakfast event that there’s nothing better than watching the show with a group of moms who are crying and relating to it, LeRoux says.

“This Is Us,” which is in its second season, revolves around decades in the life of the Pearson family, which includes parents Jack and Rebecca and their triplets — two of them biological, and one an African-American newborn they adopted the same day their third triplet died at birth.

Radigan and LeRoux were the only Long Islanders at the event, which primarily brought together contributors from the metropolitan area, says Rebecca Dube, head of Today Parents Digital. “We get to offer these cool experiences to the Parenting Team,” she says. Hear more of what Hartley has to say about parenting his daughter, Isabella, and about “This Is Us” at today.com/parents/justin-hartley-t117024.