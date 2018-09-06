Disney is looking for moms, dads and others who have taken many trips to Disney parks to be part of its 2019 Moms Panel. Applications will be open from Sept. 5 to 12.

The Moms Panel is entering its 12th year and actually includes dads, grandparents and other in-the-know family members who are familiar with Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club and more.

“We have panelists from all over the United States. Primarily what we’re looking for in a panelist is someone who is going to offer authentic, experience-based . . . one-on-one advice that gives guests specific answers to what they’re looking for for their family,” says Lisa Mendillo, public relations manager for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

All new panelists will have an all-expense-paid training trip, and at the end of their service receive a reward trip for them and family to Walt Disney World in Florida, Mendillo says.

For more information and to apply, visit disneyparksmomspanel.com.