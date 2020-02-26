What better way to celebrate Leap Year than by focusing on creatures who really know how to leap? Here are two family events on Long Island that feature the little green guys.

MEET THE FROGS

The Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium will spotlight its resident frogs at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Kids can join a race in which they jump like a frog, make their own leap frog craft to take home and more. “One of our staff members will teach our visitors how animals leap, hop, jump and climb,” says Krissy Forman, education coordinator. Visitors can also tour two aquarium buildings that house many species of fresh-water fish, aquatic reptiles and amphibians, all native to New York.

INFO: The Fish Hatchery & Aquarium is located at 1660 Route 25A in Cold Spring Harbor. The frog activity is included with admission of $7 per adult, $6 for seniors, $5 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for ages 2 and younger. For more information, call 516-692-6768, or visit cshfishhatchery.org.

DECORATE FROG COOKIES

Participants decorate four already prepared, 3-inch, vanilla sugar cookies shaped like two frogs, a lily and a lily pad during the Leap Frog Cookie Decorating Class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Jack’s Coffee House in Babylon. “We use royal icing, which is premade and bagged. We start out with a practice sheet, so they can get used to using the royal icing and then we move on to the cookies,” says class instructor Nicole Quadrone, owner of the online-based Sugar Island Bake Shop. “I’ll supply a take-home box if they don’t want to eat them right away.” The class is geared to ages 7 and older with an adult, Quadrone says.

INFO: Jack Jack’s is at 223 Deer Park Ave., Babylon. Cost is $25 per person. To register, visit sugarislandbakeshop.com. For more information, call 631-526-9983.