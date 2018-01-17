TODAY'S PAPER
Abercrombie Kids Everybody Collection gender neutral clothing

The collection includes unisex graphic tees, hoodies for ages 5-14.

Abercrombie Kids' gender-neutral collection of clothing is geared

Abercrombie Kids' gender-neutral collection of clothing is geared to ages 5-14.

By Anne Bratskeir Special to Newsday
Abercrombie Kids is mixing it up in a just-launched Everybody Collection of gender-neutral clothing. The stereotype-breaking collection of 25 styles includes tops, bottoms and accessories offers on-trend styles — skateboard, streetwear, military — for girls and boys ages 5-14 using a single size system.

“Parents and their kids don’t want to be confined to specific colors and styles, depending on whether shopping for a boy or a girl,” brand president Stacia Andersen said in a statement, adding that the move was a result of listening to their customers.

There’s plenty in pink for both boys and girls. The unisex collection includes super-cute dip-dyed graphic tees ($19.95), along with logo hoodies ($39.95) and camo bomber jackets ($69.95).

Instead of shopping in girls or boys departments, shoppers will find the Everybody Collection merchandised in a central location at stores. Expect the line to move forward as an ongoing assortment for summer and back-to-school. It is currently available at Abercrombie Kids stores and abercrombie.com.

