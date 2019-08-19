Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights is offering free zip line and climbing rides on Educator Days Aug. 20 and 21 for teachers and school administrators.

School personnel can experience the park's 10 different aerial trails, bridges made from rope, cable and wood and zip lines between trees. There are 140 separate challenges overall. Friends and family members can tag along for a 20 percent discount on both days.

This is the second year in a row Adventure Park has run the Educator Day promotion, says Candie Fisher, vice president of sales and marketing for the chain, which has six parks nationwide. “It’s becoming an annual event for us.”

“We really love our teachers," she adds. "We appreciate everything they do within our schools and for their students, so we want to show them our appreciation."

To reserve a start time on either Educator Day at Adventure Park, which is at 75 Colonial Springs Rd., call 631-983-3844.