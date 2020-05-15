Are your kids missing their moving up or graduation ceremony?

Adventureland is hosting a group drive-in graduation celebration at noon on June 13 in the parking lot, which will be decorated with a balloon arch and congratulatory signs. The ceremony will be piped through FM transmitter and microphones so attendees can listen from their cars. Adventureland’s mascot “Alfie” will be on hand to greet each car.

A fee of $50 per car will include the graduate’s name announced and an “Adventureland Diploma.” Attendees paying $80 per car will also receive an Adventureland gift bag and one-day pass for one person to the amusement park valid through the 2021 season. The park itself is not open.

Schools can also arrange to have their own ceremony on a different date in the parking lot. The event would include a three-hour drive-in ceremony for 165 cars, a balloon arch in the school colors, and the Adventureland marquee welcoming the graduates. The school would be responsible for coordinating diploma distribution and providing a commencement speaker, either the principal or valedictorian.

“It’s a little bit out of the box,” says Steve Gentile, Adventureland's general manager. He expects that preschools and elementary schools may be most interested in the Adventureland events. “We wanted to try to do something. We want to see the smiles, the laughter, the families having fun.”