Visitors arriving at Adventureland when the park opens for the 2022 season on Saturday will notice something new before they even step inside.

The Farmingdale park has added five additional admission booths, bringing the total to 11. While that may not be as highly anticipated as the amusement area’s new FireBall vertical roller coaster that’s set to arrive sometime in April, the new entry booths will fill a different kind of need for speed.

"FireBall is the most exciting, but we’re also interested in ease of entry through our gates. Everybody starts out having a positive entry into the park," says Steve Gentile, co-owner and president of Adventureland.

The park will remain a pay-one-price for entry this season, a policy that began during the pandemic. When purchased online, tickets will cost $41.99 for ages 2 to 24 and $31.99 for people older than 24. Tickets are an additional $5 each when purchased at the park. The park will initially be open on weekends and daily from April 14 to 24 during school spring breaks, Gentile says. It will be open daily starting June 17..

Other new additions include new claw machines in the arcade – players crank a claw that descends to try to grip a prize. The park is also replacing the old High Striker carnival-style game with a new one for those who want to try to test their strength by swinging a hammer hoping to ring a bell.

Earlier this month, the FireBall coaster was in a port in Switzerland waiting to be shipped by boat, Gentile says. He’s hoping it will arrive in time for spring break. "In a perfect world, that’s what we’re hoping," he says. If not, "definitely before Memorial Day."

Gentile expects to have a formal ribbon cutting ceremony for the $1.5 million coaster when it arrives for the park’s 60th season. "That’s our anniversary gift to ourselves and Long Island – the vertical roller coaster FireBall," he says.

Sign up for the Family newsletter! Let us plan your family fun weekends -- from where to eat for cheap to kid-friendly activities and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The red-and-yellow family ride has curves that make riders feel they are falling off the edge of a cliff. Gentile says the FireBall was custom made for Adventureland by a company in Switzerland and is the first one in North America. Riders will have to be at least 41 inches tall to ride with an adult, typically 5 to 7 years old, Gentile says.

To make room for the ride, the park is retiring the kiddie carousel and the bungee jump. FireBall is the third roller coaster at the park, joining the Rattlesnake and Turbulence, which debuted in 2015. FireBall will be visible from Broadhollow Road once it arrives, because it will have an LED-screen flame at the top that will be lighted 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, Gentile says.