Mark your calendars: Adventureland opens for the 2019 season on March 23 and 24 with a buy-one-get-one-free pay-one-price promotion for visitors who donate a new toy to the Adventureland Helping Hands Foundation Toy Drive.

As it has for years, “We like to kick off the season with an extra promotion to offer our valued guests. It’s also an opportunity to help support our foundation,” says Jeanine Gentile, manager.

Pay-One-Price unlimited ride bracelets are $33.99 per person, up $1 from last year. The park is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and will continue to be open weekends, holidays and school breaks until daily operation begins on June 26. It’s located at 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale. For more information, call 631-694-6868 or visit adventureland.us.