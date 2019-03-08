TODAY'S PAPER
18° Good Morning
SEARCH
18° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Adventureland to open for the 2019 season with a buy-one-get-one-free promotion

The park opens for weekends and holidays on March 23 and 24; it opens daily June 26.

Bring a new toy to Adventureland in Farmingdale

Bring a new toy to Adventureland in Farmingdale on March 23 or 24 for a special promotion. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Mark your calendars: Adventureland opens for the 2019 season on March 23 and 24 with a buy-one-get-one-free pay-one-price promotion for visitors who donate a new toy to the Adventureland Helping Hands Foundation Toy Drive.

As it has for years, “We like to kick off the season with an extra promotion to offer our valued guests. It’s also an opportunity to help support our foundation,” says Jeanine Gentile, manager.

Pay-One-Price unlimited ride bracelets are $33.99 per person, up $1 from last year. The park is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and will continue to be open weekends, holidays and school breaks until daily operation begins on June 26. It’s located at 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale. For more information, call 631-694-6868 or visit adventureland.us.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Surfers hunt Long Island waves near Camp Hero 8 must-see natural wonders on LI
Martyna Skiba of Levittown enjoys family swim night LI indoor pools where no membership is required
Air and space is a fascinating topic for 50 places every LI family should check out
WHERE: 145 Station Rd., Medford INFO: 631-205-5437; gym-nest.com 12 LI obstacle courses with ninja classes, rock climbing, more
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions