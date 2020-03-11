In a certain sign of spring on Long Island, Adventureland is once again getting ready to open its gates for the season with new things to eat and do. This year's grand opening weekend is set for March 21 and 22, with entry starting at 11:30 a.m.

TOWERING NEW ATTRACTION

For families for whom the amusement park marks an annual tradition, or those who have never been, the 2020 season welcomes a new attraction called the Sports Tower, which will stand above much of the rides already there, just on its height alone. Jeanine Gentile, a member of the park's group sales office, explains, “This ride will stand at 60 feet tall, making it one of the tallest at Adventureland.”

Replacing the Balloon Tower, the Sports Tower (located next to the main ticket booth) is for guests 36 to 48 inches in height, and features eight gondolas that can carry four guests each. The carriages are placed under balloon-like shapes that take inspiration from sporty spheres like soccer balls, tennis balls and basketballs. Gentile adds that “the Sports Tower is one ride you will want to check out at night, [as] there will be all new lights that will light up the midway … We describe it as a light show you won’t want to miss!”

The tower is the only new ride slated for the upcoming season, and it's expected to make its debut opening weekend, according to Gentile. Other new attractions include a new midway game (“Alfie’s Glo Up”) and in the arcade, players will see “Connect4 Basketball” as one of three new things to tackle.

The park is also celebrating spring with days of deals and new treats.

SWEET DEALS

Opening weekend brings a BOGO (buy one get one) special, meaning that guests who purchase one Pay One Price (POP) bracelet and donate a toy (to Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation’s annual toy drive) will get a second one free. In addition, Gentile says the park will be open weekends all spring and daily throughout spring break (April 9-19). “We are heading into our 58th season on Long Island and we can’t wait to continue the traditions of family fun!”

Also, “we are very excited to add new food items to our menu this year,” says Gentile, referring to a pulled pork sandwich and creamy mac ‘n’ cheese. The park's Sweet Shop will also see the arrival of ice cream nachos and dipped cones, while Dippin' Dots fans will find cotton candy and banana split flavors added to the menu.

SANITARY STATIONS

On a sanitary subject, Adventureland is also preparing for a year when health is on many minds. Says Gentile of coronavirus concerns, “This is not a matter we are going to take lightly and we want to be prepared as best we can for the safety of all our guests.”

Guests will be encouraged to wash their hands often throughout their visit to the park, especially after going to the bathroom, blowing their noses, coughing or sneezing and before eating. There will be several alcohol-based hand sanitizer stands ready to be placed around the park. “We are in the process of putting together a sanitary team to ensure all railings, benches and tables are wiped down frequently throughout each day,” she adds. “We will see when and how quickly this virus hits our area and we will make decisions accordingly. Again, this is not something we are taking lightly and will be on alert for updates in our area.”