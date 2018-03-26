TODAY'S PAPER
Adventureland in Farmingdale changes 2018 opening date

Adventureland opens for the 2018 season on Friday,

Adventureland opens for the 2018 season on Friday, March 30. Photo Credit: Adventureland

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Adventureland has postponed its 2018 season opening to 11 a.m. Friday, March 30, due to the recent snowstorm.

The amusement park’s annual Easter egg scramble, which is free, has also been pushed to March 31, when the park opens at 11 a.m. Egg scramble participants get a scramble booklet with coupons to use throughout the park to collect giveaways, while supplies last.

Adventureland will remain open daily through April 8, and then on weekends and holidays until it opens daily on June 20. Pay-one-price ride bands will be $32.99 this year.

Adventureland is at 2245 Broad Hollow Rd. (Route 110), Farmingdale; 631-694-6868. For more information, visit adventureland.us.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

