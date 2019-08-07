Donate to Adventureland’s annual school supply drive between 11 a.m. and the park’s 10:30 p.m. closing on Friday, Aug. 16 and in exchange you’ll get free ride vouchers for the Turbulence or Rattle Snake coasters.

The promotion is in honor of National Roller Coaster Day. Vouchers must be used on Aug. 16.

The Turbulence coaster was added to the park in the summer of 2015; the cars spin as they travel the tracks. The Rattle Snake is a new kiddie coaster added this year. Riding them individually normally costs $7.50 for Turbulence and $6 for Rattle Snake.

The school supplies will benefit Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation’s annual School Supply Drive. Only new, unopened items will be accepted. Most needed supplies are backpacks, notebooks, pencils, folders and more.

Adventureland is at 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale. For more information, call 631-694-6868 or visit Adventureland.us.