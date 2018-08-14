Donate to Adventureland’s annual school supply drive between 11 a.m. and the park’s 10 p.m. closing on Thursday and in exchange you’ll get free ride vouchers for the Turbulence and Lady Bug roller coasters.

The promotion is in honor of National Roller Coaster Day. Vouchers must be used on Thursday.

The Turbulence coaster was added to the park in the summer of 2015; the cars spin as they travel the tracks. The Lady Bug coaster is a red kiddie coaster. Riding them individually normally costs $7.50 for Turbulence and $6 for Lady Bug.

The school supplies will benefit Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation’s annual School Supply Drive. This year’s drive will support the students in the Elmont and William Floyd school districts. Only new, unopened items will be accepted. The park is encouraging donations of notebooks.

Adventureland is at 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale. For more information, call 631-694-6868 or visit Adventureland.us.