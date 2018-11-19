If you’re planning on buying season passes to Adventureland for the 2019 season, you can save $10 per pass if you purchase them before the New Year.

“We do this every year; it’s the holiday price,” says Matt Liguori, a park supervisor. “It will go back up to normal price after the New Year.”

The 2019 season pass regular price is $144.99, so the reduced price is $134.99. The pass includes unlimited rides, a faster check-in line at ticket booths and discounts on some park refreshments and gift shop items. Pass prices are the same for all ages. The new season starts March 23, and ends the last weekend of October.

Adventureland is at 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale. Buy passes online at adventureland.us. For more information, call 631-694-6868.