TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Adventureland offers discounted tickets for 2019

A season pass includes unlimited rides. 

Adventureland is offering $10 off every 2019 season

Adventureland is offering $10 off every 2019 season pass purchased before Jan. 1. Photo Credit: Adventureland

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

If you’re planning on buying season passes to Adventureland for the 2019 season, you can save $10 per pass if you purchase them before the New Year.

“We do this every year; it’s the holiday price,” says Matt Liguori, a park supervisor.  “It will go back up to normal price after the New Year.”

The 2019 season pass regular price is $144.99, so the reduced price is $134.99. The pass includes unlimited rides, a faster check-in line at ticket booths and discounts on some park refreshments and gift shop items. Pass prices are the same for all ages. The new season starts March 23, and ends the last weekend of October.

Adventureland is at 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale. Buy passes online at adventureland.us. For more information, call 631-694-6868.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

Join the Garden City Turkey Trot before the Turkey Trots, plus more LI fun this week
The Long Island Childrens Museum brings Times Square What to do with the kids on New Year's Eve
All aboard: 11 LI spots for train-loving kids
1074 Pulaski St., Riverhead, 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com. Hours: Daily: 45 indoor places to play on LI
Isabella, Joseph, Thomas and Sophia enjoying Isabella?s first Share your favorite family memories
Once kids assemble the 380 snap-together pieces to 42 toys your kids will be asking for this year