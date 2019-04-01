TODAY'S PAPER
Ninth annual All Kids Fair comes to Long Island Hilton in Melville

Event exhibitors highlight camp programs, birthday party venues and more.

The All Kids Fair on April 7 will

The All Kids Fair on April 7 will include a petting zoo. Photo Credit: All Kids Fair

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
The ninth annual All Kids Fair returns to the Hilton Long Island in Melville on April 7.

More than 80 exhibitors will inform families about programs on the culinary arts, learning Spanish, Zumbini, soccer, yoga, camps, after-school activities, birthday party ideas, college planning and more. Activities and attractions include a bounce house, a petting zoo, and The Butterfly Experience. For the latter, children and adults will be able to watch butterflies flying around in a huge tent, or, for a $3 fee, enter the tent with a feeding stick and have the butterflies come to them.

QuackerJack, the mascot of the Long Island Ducks, and Miss Long Island Teen 2019 will visit the event. The Long Island Comic Book room joins the fair this year with cosplay, comic books, and various artists. The Big Bounce Theory will be bringing a free kids’ arcade, including claw machines.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the admission fee is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and younger. The Hilton is at 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville. For more information, call 516-621-1446 or visit allkidsfair.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

