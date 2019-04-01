The ninth annual All Kids Fair returns to the Hilton Long Island in Melville on April 7.

More than 80 exhibitors will inform families about programs on the culinary arts, learning Spanish, Zumbini, soccer, yoga, camps, after-school activities, birthday party ideas, college planning and more. Activities and attractions include a bounce house, a petting zoo, and The Butterfly Experience. For the latter, children and adults will be able to watch butterflies flying around in a huge tent, or, for a $3 fee, enter the tent with a feeding stick and have the butterflies come to them.

QuackerJack, the mascot of the Long Island Ducks, and Miss Long Island Teen 2019 will visit the event. The Long Island Comic Book room joins the fair this year with cosplay, comic books, and various artists. The Big Bounce Theory will be bringing a free kids’ arcade, including claw machines.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the admission fee is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and younger. The Hilton is at 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville. For more information, call 516-621-1446 or visit allkidsfair.com.