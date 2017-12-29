Meet American Girl’s 2018 Girl of the Year doll: Luciana Vega, a creative, confident 11-year-old aspiring astronaut whose dream is to be the first person to go to Mars.

The 18-inch doll features brown eyes and dark brown hair with a distinctive purple streak to show off her creativity. To represent her Space Camp experience, Luciana has a flight suit and space suit, a maker station, a Mars habitat full of science and research essentials, and more STEM-inspired outfits and accessories. When girls download the American Girl app, they can scan her catalog to unlock space simulations, quizzes, challenges and more exclusive content.

Girls can dive even deeper into Luciana’s story with the chapter book series that introduces them to the young, curious girl of Chilean descent who is fascinated by space exploration. The first two books, written by Erin Teagan, are available at retail and online booksellers.

“Luciana is a role model for today’s girls — empowering them to defy stereotypes, and embrace risks that will teach them about failure and success as they chart their own course in life — whatever the goal,” Katy Dickinson, president of American Girl, said in a recent news release. "It’s all about building girls of strong character.”

American Girl worked with a NASA advisory board, visited Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and more to ensure the accuracy of Luciana's story and product line. Additionally, American Girl partnered with Scholastic, NASA and Space Camp to offer Blast Off Discovery, an educational program to help third- through fifth-grade students explore space through STEM-based lesson plans, classroom activities, videos and more. The program kicks off Jan. 31 on scholastic.com.

The Luciana collection is available Jan.1 through American Girl’s catalogue, at americangirl.com and at American Girl retail locations nationwide.

