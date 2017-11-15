This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
LifestyleFamily

American Girl Place opens NYC store in Rockefeller Center

By Jennifer Berger  jennifer.berger@newsday.com
For many Long Island girls, visiting the American Girl Place store in NYC is an experience they never forget. Now, the iconic flagship store opened a new location in Rockefeller Center.

The nearly 40,000-square-foot store features two floors, a salon for girls and dolls, a revamped cafe with an all-new menu and, of course, hundreds of the beloved American Girl dolls and accessories.

Before you plan your trip to the new store, here's a sneak peek at the variety of services for girls and dolls alike.

The new American Girl Place location

American Girl Place New York opened its new
Photo Credit: American Girl Place

American Girl Place New York opened its new store at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan. The store is on 51st Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues. Owned by Mattel, the American Girl line includes Truly Me, Girl of the Year, Bitty Baby, WellieWishers and the classic historical character line BeForever. There are also clothes (for girls and dolls), books, movies, accessories and more.

The expanded store features more services

The nearly 40,000-square-foot, two-story store features more services
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

The nearly 40,000-square-foot, two-story store features more services and amenities for girls and dolls alike. You'll find an exclusive Girl-and-Doll Salon, customized party options in the new Café, a Content Hub to view the company's movies and videos, opportunities for girls to design their own dolls and more.

There are two floors of fun

The first floor of the store features more
Photo Credit: American Girl Place

The first floor of the store features more room dedicated to the doll of the year (2017's is Gabriela, pictured). You'll also find the BeForever, WellieWishers and other dolls, the Salon, the design-your-own section and more.

Take the elevator or escalator down to the bottom floor for books, DVDs, craft books, mini American Girl dolls and a larger section for Bitty Babies and WellieWishers. The Café is also located on the bottom floor.

There's even a section for building sets

Mega Construx, also owned by Mattel, are construction
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

Mega Construx, also owned by Mattel, are construction block toys aimed at older kids. In 2016, the company began creating American Girl building sets for Girls of the Year and Truly Me dolls, as well as WellieWishers. There is a section on the first floor dedicated to a variety of Mega Construx American Girl building sets.

The Salon is exclusive to American Girl Place New York

For the first time, girls can join their
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

For the first time, girls can join their American Girl dolls in the salon experience. Girls and dolls can have matching hairstyles, mini manicures, ear-piercing and more.

On americangirl.com, girls can choose from dozens of hairstyles for their dolls, which includes braids (sweetheart, fishtail, two half braids), ponytails (zigzag, half ponytail twist, ponytail veil, more), pigtails, waterfall and more. Prices range from $10-$20. The deluxe hairstyle, for 18-inch dolls, comes with a special accessory for $25.

Other services for dolls include: Spa deluxe package ($15), with a face scrub, cucumber stickers for her eyes, nail decals, a headband and spa robe. Doll ear piercing ($16) comes with extra earring pairs and a take-home care tips booklet (this excludes Bitty Baby and WellieWishers). Hearing aids can also be added for one or both ears for $14. Girls can also add nail polish to any of the services ($5), which includes painting both fingernails and toenails, and a just-for-dolls nail polish to take home.

Choose from dozens of salon services for girls, too

For the first time, young girls can participate
Photo Credit: American Girl Place

For the first time, young girls can participate in the salon services offered at the store. Girls can choose from 10 hairstyles, from braids to ponytails and more. Each style includes a choice of two ribbon colors. Price: $25-$40.

Ear piercing is also available for girls, performed by certified American Girl associates, and includes a pair of earrings, a bottle of ear-care solution and instructions for $30-$60.

Girls can get a mini manicure for $15, with a choice of polish color and a signature American Girl nail art design on two fingers.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance or day-of on americangirl.com or by calling 877-247-5223.

Girls can create their own American Girl designs

The Create Your Own Design Studio allows girls
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

The Create Your Own Design Studio allows girls to create their own American Girl doll using a new online program to personalize and customize the experience. Girls can choose from more than one million design combinations and design one-of-a-kind doll outfits, which can be printed to take home.

You can also create an American Girl doll

Girls can also customize and design their own
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

Girls can also customize and design their own Truly Me doll from head to toe along with apparel, using American Girl's new "Create Your Own" online experience. Design options include face molds, skin tones and freckles, eye and hair colors, hair textures and new cuts and styles. There are also earrings, hearing aids, glasses or sunglasses and braces. The collection includes a personalized keepsake box, a certificate to create a custom doll T-shirt, a six-month subscription to American Girl magazine and free shipping for the doll. Price: $200.

The menu at the American Girl Café is new

Many families visiting the American Girl Place store
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

Many families visiting the American Girl Place store stop at the Café before leaving. Now, girl's dolls can sit next to them in the company's trademark "treat seats" while dining. New dining options include fresh kid-friendly food, flexible seating times for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and afternoon teas.

The revamped children's menu features chicken tenders, homemade macaroni and cheese, bow tie pasta and pizza. The kids's meal also includes a drink for $20. There's also a Margherita flatbread, Cobb salad, Steak Frites, shrimp, crabcakes, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. Appetizers start at $9, entrees start at $14.50. For dessert, choose from chocolate cake, cupcakes, ice cream sundae, a chocolate chip cookie skillet and fruit sorbet. Desserts are $6 and up. The brunch menu features scrambled eggs, pancakes, breakfast skillet, fruit and granola, French toast and more, for $20 per person. Traditional afternoon tea is $21 per person and includes mini turkey sandwiches, cucumber sandwiches, scones, cinnamon buns, pigs-in-a-blanket and more.

Adults can also purchase beer as well as red, white or sparkling wine.

The store also offers customized birthday parties

Girls who want to celebrate their birthday at
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

Girls who want to celebrate their birthday at the American Girl store can do so in one of two of the Café's private dining rooms. Personal touches can be added, such as digital projection features, themed-packages and more.

Birthday celebrations for girls ages 3 and older include a meal, cake and ice cream, goody bags, doll tiaras, a gift for the birthday girl and digital invitations. Price: $39 per girl, $29 per adult.

The Deluxe party for girls 8 and older includes a meal, cake and ice cream, digital invitations, table activity and take-home craft, goody bags, doll tiaras, a gift for the birthday girl and a customized digital experience. Price: $59 per girl, $49 per adult.

There other packages, such as the Bitty Baby deluxe birthday celebration, Late Night at American Girl Place and more.

Check out the 'Content Hub' to unwind

The American Girl store also has a
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

The American Girl store also has a "Content Hub," for families to unwind with the company's award-winning movies and videos, books and more. This space is also used for special events.

American Girl dolls can spend time at the hospital, if needed

If your doll needs a little TLC, she
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

If your doll needs a little TLC, she can be admitted to the Doll Hospital, located on the bottom floor, for repair. The hospital offers eye replacement, head or limb reattachment, limb tightening and more. The doll will have her hair brushed and skin cleaned before she's delivered back home in two to four weeks. Girls will receive a doll hospital gown, a cap for Bitty Baby and socks for WellieWishers dolls, a doll hospital ID bracelet and a certificate of good health.

The store features AR experiences

You'll find Augmented Reality (AR) experiences within the
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

You'll find Augmented Reality (AR) experiences within the store. Download the free American Girl app and look for icons in the store. Simply scan them and enjoy.

Bitty Babies take over

On the ground floor, there is a section
Photo Credit: Jennifer Berger

On the ground floor, there is a section dedicated to Bitty Baby. You'll find the dolls, clothing and accessories.

