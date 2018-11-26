Hot Skates in Lynbrook may be closing its doors, but another Long Island roller rink has reopened and offers a refurbished 7,000-square-foot skate floor and 315 pairs of new quad rental skates.

The Greenport American Legion’s George D. Costello Sr. Memorial Skating Rink also has new bathrooms and a new concession stand. The facility reopened in March after finally recovering from superstorm Sandy, but the building has housed a roller skating rink since 1938, says Mindy Ryan, general manager for the Greenport American Legion.

“We’re entering our busy season now,” Ryan says. “We’re the only indoor, public roller skating rink in Suffolk County. We’re in the heart of Greenport Village, and there is so much to do in Greenport Village, even in the wintertime.”

Winter hours include all-ages skate sessions from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. There are also 21-and-older sessions and sessions on school holidays. The rink is also available to rent for private skate parties, and it has just started offering group skating lessons.

Admission and skate rental is $5 for each. Customers may also bring their own skates. The rink is at 102 Third St., Greenport. For more information, call 631-333-2644 or visit greenportamericanlegion.org/george-d-costello-sr-memorial-skating-rink.html.