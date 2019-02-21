Boating season is right around the corner, and teens can learn about boating safety by taking a United State Power Squadron’s American’s Boating Course, being offered Saturday and Tuesday at the Long Island Maritime Museum in West Sayville.

The course runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday there will be a review and a test. Those who pass will receive a boating certificate of completion and will have met the boating education requirements for operating permit of licensure in New York state.

The course covers such topics as boating laws, rules of the road, safety equipment on board, knots and lines and how to communicate emergencies. “Little things can cause tragedy on the water,” says Bob Bernstein, assistant education officer for the Power Squadron’s District 3, which covers Long Island and Brooklyn.

The cost is $75 per person, and adults can take the course as well. Pre-registration is required at 631-854-4974. The Long Island Maritime Museum is at 88 West Ave. in West Sayville. For more information, visit limaritime.org.