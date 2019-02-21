TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

The United States Power Squadron offers America's Boating Course on Long Island

Teens who pass will receive a certificate of completion.

Teens can learn about boating safety at a

Teens can learn about boating safety at a United State Power Squadron's American's Boating Course at the Long Island Maritime Museum in West Sayville. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ChuckSchugPhotography

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Boating season is right around the corner, and teens can learn about boating safety by taking a United State Power Squadron’s American’s Boating Course, being offered Saturday and Tuesday at the Long Island Maritime Museum in West Sayville.

The course runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday there will be a review and a test. Those who pass will receive a boating certificate of completion and will have met the boating education requirements for operating permit of licensure in New York state.

The course covers such topics as boating laws, rules of the road, safety equipment on board, knots and lines and how to communicate emergencies. “Little things can cause tragedy on the water,” says Bob Bernstein, assistant education officer for the Power Squadron’s District 3, which covers Long Island and Brooklyn.

The cost is $75 per person, and adults can take the course as well. Pre-registration is required at 631-854-4974. The Long Island Maritime Museum is at 88 West Ave. in West Sayville. For more information, visit limaritime.org.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Families can take a hike to see the 7 must-see natural wonders on LI
The Nature Center at Jones Beach State Park Marine Mammal Festival, more LI fun this week
Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of 36 fun things to do on LI during February winter break
AGES All WHERE Click 16 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Olivia Soprano, 8, of Bellmore, yells Billy Joel song, 19 more secrets of Nunley's Carousel