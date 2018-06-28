TODAY'S PAPER
'Ants' invade the Long Island Children's Museum

Actors dressed as insects will roam the museum, making friends.

"Ants" will roam the LI Children's Museum in

"Ants" will roam the LI Children's Museum in Garden City, making friends with visitors. Photo Credit: Theresa Harrison

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Giant ants are invading the Long Island Children’s Museum – and the museum is happy about it.

Actors dressed as the insects will be roving the Garden City museum, quietly searching for “food” and making friends. The improvised, interactive “Ants” performance by the Polyglot Theatre of Australia will take place several times a day from Sunday through Tuesday and again on July 5.

“Ants” also will be part of “Bug Bonanza,” an afternoon devoted to — well — bugs. From 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, flying and crawling insects will be the stars. Activities will include meeting Arrow Exterminating’s bug scientists; making insect crafts, including bumblebee finger puppets; bug face painting and more.

“Ants” and “Bug Bonanza” are both included with museum admission of $14 per person, $13 for seniors and free for babies younger than 1. The museum is at 11 Davis Ave., Garden City. For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org.

