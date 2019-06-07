A new AR Workshop offering DIY projects for kids ages 8 and older is scheduled to open June 21 in Bellmore.

Before the grand opening, there will be a special class on June 14 for children of all ages to make personalized end-of-the-year teacher gifts, at the cost of $25 for two mini signs.

Plans for the summer include two four-day drop-off sessions for kids, one in July and one in August, during which they will make four different projects to keep, including a beach tote and a wood sign or picture frame. Those workshops will run 9:30 a.m. to noon and cost $180.

AR Workshop will also begin offering “date night” sessions on specific Fridays, during which parents can drop off their kids for pizza and a craft while they go out to dinner themselves, says owner Julie Alveari of Bellmore, herself a mom of two boys, ages 1 and 3. Those nights will cost $35 per child.

The franchise will also offer birthday parties.

The Bellmore franchise, at 2930 Merrick Rd., joins two other AR Workshops on Long Island that opened last year in Port Washington and Smithtown. It also offers adult workshops.

For more information, call 516-780-0135 or visit arworkshop.com/bellmore.