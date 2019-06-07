TODAY'S PAPER
AR Workshop opens location in Bellmore, offers DIY projects for kids and adults

An AR Workshop project.

An AR Workshop project. Photo Credit: AR Workshop

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A new AR Workshop offering DIY projects for kids ages 8 and older is scheduled to open June 21 in Bellmore.

Before the grand opening, there will be a special class on June 14 for children of all ages to make personalized end-of-the-year teacher gifts, at the cost of $25 for two mini signs.

Plans for the summer include two four-day drop-off sessions for kids, one in July and one in August, during which they will make four different projects to keep, including a beach tote and a wood sign or picture frame. Those workshops will run 9:30 a.m. to noon and cost $180.

AR Workshop will also begin offering “date night” sessions on specific Fridays, during which parents can drop off their kids for pizza and a craft while they go out to dinner themselves, says owner Julie Alveari of Bellmore, herself a mom of two boys, ages 1 and 3. Those nights will cost $35 per child.

The franchise will also offer birthday parties.

The Bellmore franchise, at 2930 Merrick Rd., joins two other AR Workshops on Long Island that opened last year in Port Washington and Smithtown. It also offers adult workshops.

For more information, call 516-780-0135  or visit arworkshop.com/bellmore.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

