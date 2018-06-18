Two new craft stores offering DIY projects for kids ages 8 and older have opened in Port Washington and Smithtown. AR Workshop Port Washington opened June 7, on the heels of AR Workshop Smithtown, which opened in March.

"We have photo frames, plank-wood projects, pillow covers, canvas wall hangings and tote bags," says Tara McGinn of Manhasset, who co-owns the Port Washington store with her sister-in-law, Joanna Rapuzzi of Westfield, New Jersey. The Smithtown franchise was opened by owner Erin Kahnis of Setauket.

Projects for kids at both locations cost $40 each and take about two and a half hours to complete, McGinn says. On the weekends, family classes allow a child to make a project and an adult to work on his or her separate project. Adult projects cost an average of $69.50, McGinn says.

Both locations also offer birthday parties, and plan to offer four-day workshops for kids during July. They also offer adult workshops.

The two stores are the only two AR Workshops on Long Island. To sign up for classes or for more information, call the Port Washington store, 273 Main St., at 516-247-6452 or the Smithtown store, 83 E. Main St., at 631-352-0221 or visit arworkshop.com.