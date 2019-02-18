Artwork by more than 140 Advanced Placement art students from more than 40 Long Island high schools are on display through March 3 at a free exhibit at the Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills.

The 12th annual “Go APE” Advanced Placement Student Exhibition features paintings, drawings, photography, digital art and more, says curator Susan Peragallo. “Some of them are making societal statements, some of them are personal about anxieties they’re experiencing, some of them are just beautiful,” Peragallo says. “It’s pretty amazing. The high school students do such a marvelous job.”

The Art League’s Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery is at 107 E. Deer Park Rd., Dix Hills, and is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on weekends 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-462-5400 or visit artleagueli.org.