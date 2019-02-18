TODAY'S PAPER
Free LI exhibit features artwork by 140 high school Advanced Placement art students  

Students from more than 40 high schools display art in Dix Hills gallery.

The

The "Go APE" art exhibit at the Art League of Long Island runs through March 3. Photo Credit: Art League of Long Island

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Artwork by more than 140 Advanced Placement art students from more than 40 Long Island high schools are on display through March 3 at a free exhibit at the Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills.

The 12th annual “Go APE” Advanced Placement Student Exhibition features paintings, drawings, photography, digital art and more, says curator Susan Peragallo. “Some of them are making societal statements, some of them are personal about anxieties they’re experiencing, some of them are just beautiful,” Peragallo says. “It’s pretty amazing. The high school students do such a marvelous job.”

The Art League’s Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery is at 107 E. Deer Park Rd., Dix Hills, and is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on weekends 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-462-5400 or visit artleagueli.org.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

