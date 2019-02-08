TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
41° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Freeport parents create art kits meant to teach kids 5 and older about famous artists

Each kit includes canvases, brushes, paints and facts about the artist.

The first of their hands-on educational art kits

The first of their hands-on educational art kits is all about Vincent van Gogh.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

A Freeport couple has created a new product called Pint Size Painters, aimed at educating children ages 5 and older about famous artists and giving them a chance to create their own work based on the artist’s style.

The first kit in the line, which launched in mid-January, features Vincent van Gogh. It comes with two blank canvasses, brushes, paint, a tarp, photos of van Gogh and of his famous painting of sunflowers, facts for the adult to share with the child and a straw hat like one van Gogh frequently wore while creating.

“Kids can wear it while they paint,” says stay-at-home mother Kathryn Messina, 34, of Freeport. Messina created the kits with her husband, Jason Weber, 39, who works in sales. The couple have one son, Vance, 15 months.

They hope to have the next kit available this spring. The van Gogh kit sells for $29.99 at pintsizepainters.com.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, 45 indoor places to play on LI
Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of No school, no problem: We found 36 fun things to do on LI
The magic of the hit CW show, "Masters See a magic show, more LI fun this weekend
Vanderbilt Museum 18 historic LI places kids will love
Elastigirl is recruited to lead a campaign to New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in February
The seasonal spin on Oreo cookies feature the New Valentine's Day treats to try now