A Freeport couple has created a new product called Pint Size Painters, aimed at educating children ages 5 and older about famous artists and giving them a chance to create their own work based on the artist’s style.

The first kit in the line, which launched in mid-January, features Vincent van Gogh. It comes with two blank canvasses, brushes, paint, a tarp, photos of van Gogh and of his famous painting of sunflowers, facts for the adult to share with the child and a straw hat like one van Gogh frequently wore while creating.

“Kids can wear it while they paint,” says stay-at-home mother Kathryn Messina, 34, of Freeport. Messina created the kits with her husband, Jason Weber, 39, who works in sales. The couple have one son, Vance, 15 months.

They hope to have the next kit available this spring. The van Gogh kit sells for $29.99 at pintsizepainters.com.