Tweens and teens can meet the authors of middle grade and young adult books at the eight annual Authors Unlimited event on April 13 in Patchogue. The daylong event is free.

The authors will participate in a panel discussion focused on the art of writing, and then kids will break into various sessions. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Authors scheduled to appear include Rhoda Belleza, author of “Empress of a Thousand Skies” and “Blood of a Thousand Stars”; Amy Giles, author of “That Night” and “Now is Everything”; Heidi Heilig, author of “A Kingdom for a Stage” and “For a Muse of Fire”; Elizabeth Lim, author of “Spin the Dawn” and “Reflection: A Twisted Tale”; Torrey Maldonado, author of “Tight” and “Secret Saturdays”; Nicole Melleby, author of “Hurricane Season”; Lygia Day Penaflor, author of “All of This is True” and Alyssa Sheinmel, author of “A Danger to Herself and Others “ and “R.I.P Eliza Hart."

Authors Unlimited runs from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break for lunch; participants should bring their own lunches. The event is at St. Joseph’s College’s O’Connor Hall, 155 W. Roe Blvd., Patchogue, and is co-sponsored by the Public Libraries of Suffolk County. For more information, call 631-286-1600 or to preregister visit authorsunlimited.org. On-site registration is also available the day of the event.