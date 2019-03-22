TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Eighth annual Authors Unlimited event brings eight writers to meet LI kids in Patchogue

The writers will talk to tweens and teens about their work at the free, daylong event. 

Amy Giles, author of

Amy Giles, author of "That Night," will appear at the Eighth Annual Authors Unlimited in Patchogue on April 13. Photo Credit: HarperCollins

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Tweens and teens can meet the authors of middle grade and young adult books at the eight annual Authors Unlimited event on April 13 in Patchogue. The daylong event is free.

The authors will participate in a panel discussion focused on the art of writing, and then kids will break into various sessions. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Authors scheduled to appear include Rhoda Belleza, author of “Empress of a Thousand Skies” and “Blood of a Thousand Stars”; Amy Giles, author of “That Night” and “Now is Everything”; Heidi Heilig, author of “A Kingdom for a Stage” and “For a Muse of Fire”; Elizabeth Lim, author of “Spin the Dawn” and “Reflection: A Twisted Tale”; Torrey Maldonado, author of “Tight” and “Secret Saturdays”; Nicole Melleby, author of “Hurricane Season”; Lygia Day Penaflor, author of “All of This is True” and Alyssa Sheinmel, author of “A Danger to Herself and Others “ and “R.I.P Eliza Hart."

Authors Unlimited runs from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break for lunch; participants should bring their own lunches. The event is at St. Joseph’s College’s O’Connor Hall, 155 W. Roe Blvd., Patchogue, and is co-sponsored by the Public Libraries of Suffolk County. For more information, call 631-286-1600 or to preregister visit authorsunlimited.org. On-site registration is also available the day of the event.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, 45 indoor places to play on LI
Don Donneruno of Cake Don in Carle Place 10 over-the-top birthday cakes from LI bakeries
The Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
Olivia Soprano, 8, of Bellmore, yells Billy Joel song, 19 more secrets of Nunley's Carousel
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions