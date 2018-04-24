Two new opportunities for kids on the autism spectrum are launching next month: May 3 is a sensory-friendly “Autism Day” at the Six Flags Great Adventure theme park in Jackson, New Jersey, and, beginning in May, applications will be accepted for a school scheduled to open in 2019 inside a Long Island equestrian center.

From 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 3, Great Adventure will be open only to people with autism and their families, says Kevin Gersh, founder and chief autism officer of Long Island’s Gersh Academy, which provides schooling, vocational and social skills programs for children on the autism spectrum. “You turn down the music, you turn down some of the games that are flashing, you have shorter lines, you have staff on lines to assist,” Gersh says of how the day will be different than usual. “We’ve scored the rides according to their noise, sensory input and speed.”

There will also be tents where kids can decompress, with soft music, beanbag chairs and therapists, Gersh says. One hundred Gersh Academy staff will be on hand to help out.

“We’ve sold over 1,800 tickets already. We’ve got kids coming from Long Island, Connecticut, New Jersey,” Gersh says. This is Great Adventure’s first event dedicated to the autism community. Tickets are $32.55 per person. To order tickets, visit customeducationfoundation.org.

Beginning in May, Gersh will also start taking applications for a new, full-time school for young people with autism that will open in September 2019 on the second floor of the New York Equestrian Center in West Hempstead.

The school is the outgrowth of Gersh Academy and NYEC’s Equine Assisted Therapy Program, which was launched five years ago and allows Gersh Academy students to work with and help take care of horses.

The school will ultimately have room for more than 100 children in eighth grade up to age 21, Gersh says. It will have 18 classrooms above the 60 horse stalls and indoor riding ring. For the first year, the school will likely accept 30 to 40 students.

“From what we’ve researched, it’s the first time in the country there’ll be a school inside an equestrian center,” Gersh says. “They’ll be feeding the horses, grooming the horses, caring for them, riding them, developing relationships with them.” There currently are therapeutic programs that offer horseback riding extracurriculars for kids with autism, but “we’re taking it to the next level,” Gersh says. Tuition hasn’t yet been determined, he says. For more information, call 631-385-3342 or visit gershacademy.org.