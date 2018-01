It was a special delivery on New Year’s Eve for Nassau police officers who helped a woman give birth to a baby girl in Elmont, officials said.

According to Nassau police, the 29-year-old woman called 911 at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday and said she had gone into labor. The officers rushed to the scene and delivered the baby girl, police said.

Both mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital.

