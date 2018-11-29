Fortnite, Kardashians, and Chip and Joanna Gaines are influencing parents this year.

Sophia and Jackson top the list of the most popular baby names for 2018, according to BabyCenter, a digital pregnancy and parenting platform. This is the ninth consecutive year Sophia has ruled the list for girl’s names, and the sixth year for Jackson, making them the most popular names of the decade.

While there has not been a major shift in the top 10 names since last year, two new names, Oliver and Layla, made their way into the ninth and 10th spots on each side, respectively. This bumped Zoe and Logan off the list.

The top ten girl’s names for 2018 are Sophia, Olivia, Emma, Ava, Isabella, Aria, Riley, Amelia, Mia and Layla. The top ten boy’s names are Jackson, Liam, Noah, Aiden, Caden, Grayson, Lucas, Mason, Oliver and Elijah.

BabyCenter also found that new moms and dads are pulling inspiration from things they love, choosing names that relate to television, food, spirituality, online games and even the second Kardashian generation. Here are the top baby name trends for 2018:

Zen names

In this fast-paced world, young parents are turning to yoga and meditation to re-center, and are choosing their children's names to reflect their quest for relaxation. Girl names like Peace (up by 66 percent), Harmony, Rainbow and Hope are rising in popularity. On the boy’s side, earthy names like Ocean and Sky are in style.

Fortnite fever

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm, and now it’s inspiring parents. Game-inspired names are trending, such as Ramirez, a name of a Fortnite character, is up 57 percent. The names of the “skins’ to dress the characters have jumped into the mix as well, with Leviathan up 46 percent for boys and Bunny jumping by almost a third for girls. Rogue is adored for both sides, up by nearly 50 percent for girls, and 21 percent for boys.

Kardashian-Jenner clan

The Kardashian-Jenner family still holds power over baby names, especially with three additions to the family just this year. Stormi, the name of Kylie Jenner’s baby, rose by 63 percent in 2018. Rob Kardashian’s baby’s name, Dream, is on the rise on the list for girl’s names as well. On the boy’s side, the names of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s sons made a jump: Saint and Reign.

Healthy names

Gen Z and Millennial parents are choosing baby names that reflect their love of healthy and tasty foods. For girls, Kale, Kiwi, Maple and Clementine are becoming popular. Herbs and spices are also inspiring names for both girls and boys: Saffron, Rosemary and Sage and trending.

HGTV stars

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines normally set trends in home design, and now they’re moving onto baby names. Magnolia, the name of their business empire, jumped 21 percent in 2018. Several names of their kids are also on the rise: Emmie, Ella, Drake and Crew.

BabyCenter's new app (think Tinder for names) uses 20 years of data to curate baby names based on your likes and dislikes. According to a recent news release, "swipe right to put one on your list, swipe left to send it to the reject pile. The more you swipe, the better theapp gets at predicting what you'll like." New moms and dads can easily learn the meaning and origin of each name, and create a match list with their partners to reduce naming negotiations.