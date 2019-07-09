TODAY'S PAPER
Baby Shark Live! coming to Tilles Center this fall

The Baby Shark Live! tour will visit two

The Baby Shark Live! tour will visit two New York locations during its first North American tour this fall. Photo Credit: Pinkfong

By Zoe Malin zoe.malin@newsday.com
Baby Shark is hitting the road for a live tour, and is making a stop on Long Island this fall.

Pinkfong, the entertainment brand behind the global sensation, recently announced its first 30-city North American tour. "Baby Shark Live!" is set to play at the Tilles Center (720 Northern Blvd.) in Greenvale on Nov. 7. The show will also be at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Nov. 8.

In addition to performing the viral song and dance, Baby Shark will be joined by his animal friend Pinkfong for a variety of under the sea adventures. The characters will also sing popular children's songs such as "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus" and more as the story unfolds. Baby Shark and Pinkfong will debut original songs, as well.

Tickets and meet-and-greet packages for "Baby Shark Live" go on sale at 12:30 p.m. Friday at babysharklive.com. Presale tickets began July 9.

