LifestyleFamily

Suffolk and Nassau hospitals announce 1st newborns of 2018

Angelina Felix and Isai Zane Garcia of Riverhead,

Angelina Felix and Isai Zane Garcia of Riverhead, with their son Hayden, who was among the first babies born in Suffolk on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Stony Brook University Hospital

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
It’s a boy in Suffolk and a girl in Nassau.

Two of the region’s largest hospitals announced their first New Year’s baby arrivals Monday morning. The medical team at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, part of the Northwell Health system, delivered Long Island’s first baby of the New Year at 12:19 a.m. — a 5-pound, 10-ounce girl to proud parents Tamari Gardner, 24, and Aaron Shingler, 25, both of Hempstead.

In Suffolk, Angelina Felix and Isai Zane Garcia welcomed their son Hayden on New Year’s Day at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces, the new baby boy was born at 1:05 a.m. Hayden was delivered by midwife Pamela Koch.

This is the fifth child for the Riverhead couple.

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

