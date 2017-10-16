The “Bad Moms” are back — and so are the screenings where Long Island mothers can watch the movie en masse.

“It’s just a great night to get the moms together and have a good time,” says Linda Shapiro, administrator of the Kings Park Moms Facebook group, who is running a screening at the Elwood Theater on Nov. 8. She’s already sold out at 115 seats and has a waiting list, she says.

Shapiro also ran a group screening for the first “Bad Moms” movie, which came out in July 2016. “Bad Moms 2: A Bad Moms Christmas” features the same three rebel moms. But his time, instead of battling the PTA establishment, they wage war against the demands of the holiday season.

The Davison Avenue Intermediate School PTA in Lynbrook is also running a movie night as a school fundraiser on Nov. 28. “It’s fun to go out and laugh about what’s hard about being a mom,” says PTA co-president Erin Murray.

Here’s a sampling of groups with special screenings planned:

Nov. 1: 7:30 p.m. movie screening at Elwood Cinemas, 1950 Jericho Tpke., East Northport. $25 includes ticket, popcorn, and soda. Purchase tickets at Olliesangelsanimalrescue.org. Proceeds go to the animal rescue.

Nov. 2: 7:30 p.m. doors open; movie starts at 8:45 p.m. at Soundview Cinemas, 7 Soundview Marketplace, Port Washington. $40 per ticket includes finger foods and beverages provided by women-owned businesses and surprise preshow entertainment, followed by private screening. A portion of proceeds will go to the nonprofit Courageous Cats, which supports cat adoption. Produced by MomTime Events. Tickets at cynthialitman.com/bad-moms-2-movie-event

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Nov. 6: 7 p.m. movie screening; for Smithtown Moms and Friends Facebook group members at Sayville Cinemas. $12 includes ticket, small popcorn and drink, RSVP under the Facebook group’s events listing

Nov. 8: 7:30 p.m. movie screening; Elwood Cinemas, 1950 Jericho Tpke., East Northport. $10 per ticket. To get on waiting list, contact Linda Shapiro through Kings Park Facebook moms group

Nov. 28: 7 p.m. movie screening; geared to moms from the Malverne school district at Bellmore Playhouse, 525 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, $20 includes popcorn and soft drink. The event is a fundraiser for the Davison Avenue Intermediate School PTA. Visit Davison Ave PTA Facebook page for more information.