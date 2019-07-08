This summer, Ballet Academy East and Craft Studio, both of New York City, will come together to bring kids arts and dance classes to the Children’s Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton. And the Ballet Center of Ronkonkoma is offering 150 full and partial scholarships for its 2019-20 season.

Geared for kids ages 3 to 5, the Craft and Dance With the Craft Studio drop-off classes, which run from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through August, will include 45 minutes of pre-ballet and 45 minutes of art and a 15-minute story/snack time between the two.

Crafts projects will use an array of media, including mosaic, collage, tapestry, wood, and clay.

For the dance half of the class, children will do creative movement and exercises to build strength, flexibility and coordination, says Julia Dubno, owner of Ballet Academy East.

“We want to instill a love of dance within each child that will last a lifetime,” says Dubno.

“Through dance and art, children will develop both their fine and gross motor skills within a positive and joyful atmosphere,” she says.

Classes are $70 each. To register, go to craftstudionyc.com or call 212-831-6626.

The Ballet Center of Ronkonkoma scholarships will depend on skill and financial need, and are open to both boys and girls ages 7 and older.

Debra Punzi, artistic director of the center, says of the scholarship program: “We’ve been doing it for 37 years and it’s to help encourage serious dance students who are looking for careers in dance.”

Auditions will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 10 and 24 at The Ballet Center at 1863 Pond Rd. in Ronkonkoma. There is a $30 application fee for the scholarship.

For more information, call 631-737-1964 or go to theballetcenter.org.