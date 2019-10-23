TODAY'S PAPER
Ballet Long Island in Ronkonkoma to hold Halloween party for kids

Ballet Long Island's Halloween party will feature a

Ballet Long Island's Halloween party will feature a hip hop dance class, face painting, games and crafts. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ryasick

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Ghosts, goblins, princesses and pirates can pirouette over to Ballet Long Island’s Halloween party on Oct. 27 in Ronkonkoma.

Open to kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult, the party features a hip hop dance class, face painting, games and crafts. The $5-per-family admission includes Halloween treats and five raffle auction tickets.

This is the second annual Halloween party at Ballet Long Island, says Debra Punzi, artistic director for the dance center.

“We’re doing it to help raise funds for our productions and also for our scholarship fund,” says Punzi. “But, it’s also a fun event for families. There’s a costume contest. They learn a little bit of the ‘Thriller’ dance. There’s crafts for the kids to do. There’s games that they can play and win prizes. So it’s a really fun couple of hours.”

The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Rd., Ronkonkoma. To reserve tickets, call 631-737-1963.

