LifestyleFamily

Parents can drop off kids for free baseball play on Black Friday

Baseball Heaven in Yaphank is offering supervised outdoor games.

Kids can play baseball for free on Friday

Kids can play baseball for free on Friday at Baseball Heaven in Yaphank. Photo Credit: Baseball Heaven

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Kids ages 9 to 14 are invited to play baseball at “Free Play Friday” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday at Baseball Heaven in Yaphank.

“The kids will pick their own teams, make their own rules and play their own games,” says Frank Zitaglio, general manager at Baseball Heaven. The event will be supervised by the facility's coaches and instructors, Zitaglio says.

Baseball Heaven has seven outdoor baseball fields, and 60 kids have already signed up, Zitaglio says. Parents can sit in the outdoor stands and watch, sit inside  the cafe and watch the kids on closed circuit TV, or even drop off kids and go Black Friday shopping while they play, he says.

Advance registration is required and includes signing a waiver. To register, visit baseballheavenli.com/free-play-friday/. Baseball Heaven is at 350 Sills Rd., Yaphank. For more information, call 631-205-5109 or visit baseballheaven.com.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

