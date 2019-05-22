Pool and beach clubs are private retreats where members can escape the crowds, relax and enjoy the summer. The clubs typically offer members activities such as movie nights, holiday parties and talent shows. They may have sports courts or even a tiki bar and restaurant. Here are some clubs to consider.

BILTMORE BEACH CLUB, Biltmore Boulevard, Massapequa, 516-795-5010, biltmorebeachclub.org. Open May 25-Labor Day. Info More than three acres of waterfront, offering a variety of beach, pool and boating activities. Includes 1,000-foot beach, pool and 100-slip marina. Membership limited to resident homeowners. Boundaries: south side of Merrick Road, east side of Ocean Avenue, eastern boundary of Harbor Green and South Oyster Bay.

CATALINA BEACH CLUB INC., 2045 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, 516-239-2150, catalinabeachclub.com. Open May 25-Labor Day. Info Two-acre beach club with ocean waterfront, pool, kiddie pool, volleyball, soccer, bean bags, steam room, restaurant/cafe. Price Starts at $2,850 for a family of four (2 adults and 2 kids).

CLEAR WATER BEACH CLUB, 1875 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, clearwaterbeachclub.com, 516-239-5511. Open Memorial Day-Labor Day. Info Ocean waterfront, pool, refurbished cabanas and lockers, boccie ball court, restaurant, beach bar, full cabana services, restrooms, showers. Call for appointment.

GREEN HARBOR BEACH CLUB, 110 Riviera Dr. S., Massapequa, greenharbourbeachclub.com, 516-382-3264. Open May 26-Sept. 8. Info More than one acre beachfront on the bay; pool, kiddie pool; beach volleyball, basketball, handball and Ping-Pong. Kayak storage racks available. New jungle gym with swings, outdoor dining area with two barbecues, restrooms, showers, patio, picnic tables and benches. No residency restriction. Price $2,100 per household plus one-time $1,700 initiation fee (over 3 years).

INWOOD COUNTRY CLUB BEACH CLUB, 1795 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, 516-239-2800, ext. 186, inwoodcc.org. Open May 25-Sept. 8. Info Ocean waterfront beach club with heated pool, kiddie pool, volleyball and basketball courts, restaurant serves lunch daily and dinner two nights a week, bar. Cabanas and other amenities with full country club membership. Price Family (two adults and their kids under 25) starts at $3,800.

LONG ISLAND YACHT CLUB (pool), 307 Little East Neck Rd S., Babylon, 631-669-3270, liyc.com. Open May 25-Labor Day. Info 6 1⁄2 acres overlooking Great South Bay, Olympic-size pool and sunbathing deck, 73-slip marina, private beach, clubhouse dining and lounge area, poolside bar and snack bar, bath house with showers and changing rooms, sports courts, kids playground. Youth summer program features tennis, sailing and swimming instruction; private lessons for sailing, tennis, swimming and paddleboarding. Price $1,750 per household plus one-time $500 application fee.

MECA POOL CLUB, 2935 Shore Dr., Merrick, 516-867-9605, mecapool.com. Open May 25- Labor Day. Info One-acre waterfront overlooking the Bay to Jones Beach Theater with pool, water slide, kiddie pool, sandbox, basketball hoop, Ping-Pong, beach volleyball court and more. Club has barbecues and brings in catered food. Price $1,495 per household.

NEW YORK BEACH CLUB, 1751 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, 516-371-0750, beachclubnewyork.com. Open May 25-Labor Day. Info Seven-plus acres with ocean waterfront, heated pool, kiddie pool with a small splash park, playground, basketball court, showers, restaurant serves lunch daily and dinner on weekends, bar, massage room, yoga on the beach, fitness equipment, teen lounge. Cabana service, valet parking, daily activities, weekend entertainment. Price Introductory weekday membership (Mon.-Fri.), with ¼ locker, one adult, valet parking, $1,000, for new members only. Cabanas start at $4,000. Additional membership $1,000 one adult, $1,900 couple, $400 ages 2-12, $500 ages 13-17.

PATCHOGUE POOL & BEACH CLUB, (Village Pool Club), 28 Maiden Lane, Patchogue, 631-475-4066, patchoguevillage.org. Open June 28-Sept. 2. Hours 11 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.- 5:45 p.m. Sun. Info Pool with lifeguards, beachfront on the bay (no swimming in bay). Price Household (2 adults and 3 children) $80 village residents, $285 nonresidents.

SANDS BEACH CLUB, 710 Lido Blvd Unit B, Lido Beach, 516-371-4000, thesandsbeachclub.net. Open May 25-Sept. 2. Info 12 1⁄4 acres with heated pool, kiddie pool, playground, arcade game room, cabana with a patio and an indoor sitting area; basketball, volleyball and paddle ball, sauna and steam room. Food Emporium for breakfast, lunch and early dinner, snack bar. Price Third share starts at $4,500, half share starts at $4,450 and full share starts at $8,700.

THE SHORES AT ATLANTIC BEACH, 1845 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, theshoresab.com, 516-812-9411. Open May 24-early Sept. Info Oceanfront with heated pool, kiddie pool, cabanas, standard and shower lockers, full-service restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner, bar, valet parking, beach chairs and umbrellas, Wi-Fi, changing room, lifeguards. Price Cabanas $3,450-$4,975 (half share), $6,300-$9,500 (full share). Standard lockers $1,450-$3,275.

SILVER POINT BEACH CLUB, 2189 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach, silverpointclub.com, 516-239- 4500. Open Memorial Day-Sept. 15. Info 100 acres overlooking the ocean and Great South Bay with pool, kiddie pool; basketball, paddleball, beach volleyball, tennis and boccie courts; playgrounds, game room, cafeteria serves lunch and dinner, day camp for kids 3-14. Cabanas, bath cabins, cabanettes and parking. Price Family $1,320, couples $1,240, adult single (22 and older) $680, young adult (age 18-21) $470, junior (age 13-17) $420, child (age 4-12) $300, tot (age 1-3) $155. Bath cabins $310-$1,250, cabanas $3,450-$6,825. All members must rent an accommodation.

SUN AND SURF BEACH CLUB, 2189 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach, sunandsurfbeachclub.com, 516- 239-6700. Open May 25-Sept. 15. Info 50 acres overlooking the ocean with pool, kiddie pool, basketball, beach volleyball, tennis and boccie courts; playgrounds, game room, restaurant, bar, cafeteria, snack shack, catered events, theme nights. Outdoor deck overlooking Great South Bay offers casual dining, live music, swimming and tennis lessons, tennis camp. Cabanas, hot and cold shower bath cabins available. Price $2,500 family (couple and their kids under 22), $1,725 couple, $950 single adult (26 or older), $790 junior (age 22-25), $680 special single. Bath cabins $1,725-$2,850; cabanas $7,175-$9,495. Members must rent an accommodation.

SUNNY ATLANTIC BEACH CLUB, 2035 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, 516-239-9090, sunnyatlantic.com. Open May 24-Sept. 2. Info More than 1 1⁄2 acres of oceanfront with heated pool, kiddie pool, sandbox court, volleyball courts, children’s activity area, playground, food court, restaurant and bar, showers, steam rooms, family activities, cabanas, cabins. Price Membership for 2 adults includes valet parking. Cabins: third share starts at $1,117, half share starts at $1,554 and full share starts at $2,428. Cabanas: Half share starts at $3,281, full share starts at $6,018 (new members).