Fifth annual BeachFest in Sea Cliff features music on two stages

The main stage performers include Antigone Rising, Sinclair, the Sweet Lizzy Project and Joanie Leeds

Singer Ondine performs at the 2017 BeachFest at Sea Cliff Beach. Photo Credit: Anthony Fiore, Jr.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
The fifth annual BeachFest, a free, daylong music festival for the family, kicks off at noon Saturday at the Sea Cliff Beach Pavilion.

The festival offers two stages, the Kidz Bop Youth Stage and the Main Stage, and events run until 10 p.m. The Kidz Bop stage spotlights young local talent. The main stage performers include Antigone Rising, Sinclair, the Sweet Lizzy Project and Joanie Leeds. 

BeachFest is led by Long Island-based Antigone Rising, which also started a nonprofit six years ago called Girls Rising to inspire girls and LGBT youth to pursue nontraditional career paths and to remind them that it's OK to play, think and be different. Throughout the year, Girls Rising partners with school districts and youth centers; BeachFest raises awareness of Girls Rising and also asks for donations to raise funds.

At 3 p.m., a Girls Rising panel focused on female empowerment will be moderated by singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips. Panelists include USA Olympic hockey gold Mmdalist Angela Ruggiero, WNBA New York Liberty All-Star Sue Wicks, Grammy-winning singer Julie Gold and others. 

The Sea Cliff Beach Pavilion is at 56 The Blvd., Sea Cliff. For more information, visit girlsrising.org/beachfest.

