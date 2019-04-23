TODAY'S PAPER
Bedtime routine workshops to come to Mineola

Proliferation of screen time for babies, toddlers makes sleep routine critical, expert says.

Rebecca Kammerer will offer bedtime sleep workshops on

Rebecca Kammerer will offer bedtime sleep workshops on May 4 in Mineola for parents of newborns to 3-year-olds. Photo Credit: Getty Images/FatCamera

By Beth Whitehouse
With the proliferation of screen time during the day, even for babies and toddlers, parents need to pay even more attention to establishing bedtime routines for their families, says Long Island pediatric sleep coach Rebecca Kammerer, who is leading three bedtime sleep workshops on May 4 for parents of newborns to 3-year-olds.

“These are kids with smart devices as soon as they’re able to tap their little fingers,” Kammerer says. “It’s not just them. Parents have smart devices in their hands all the time.” That makes connecting at bedtime critical, Kammerer says. “That’s when you can really create that bonding time,” she says.

Her one-hour sessions will be broken down by age, with 12:15 for parents of infants ages newborn through 6 months, 1:30 p.m. for parents of babies 6 to 12 months and 12:45 for parents of toddlers 1 to 3 years old.

Sessions cost $40 per person in advance or $50 at the door, and they will be held at the office of Healthy and Happy Pediatrics, 77 Jericho Tpke., Mineola. For more information or to register, call 917-862-7644 or visit her Sleep Cadets website at sleepcadets.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

