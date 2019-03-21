The Berenstain Bears star in the musical “Family Matters” at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts.

"Family Matters" is an adaptation of three of The Berenstain Bears’ books: “The Berenstain Bears Learn About Strangers,” “The Berenstain Bears and Too Much Junk Food,” and “The Berenstain Bears’ Trouble at School.”

Stan and Jan Berenstain originally published "The Berenstain Bears" in 1974 and have now done more than 300 books and created three animated television series, an upcoming feature-length movie, and this new musical.

Tickets range from $15 to $25. The Patchogue Theatre is at 71 E. Main St. For tickets or more information, call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org.