Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
LifestyleFamily

LI early childhood teacher creates line of birthday cards for young kids

The cards are designed to engage children up to age 8 in conversation.

Ricky Kauget, an early childhood teacher in Nassau

Ricky Kauget, an early childhood teacher in Nassau County, has created a line of birthday cards for young children. Photo Credit: Ricky Kauget

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Early childhood educator Ricky Kauget, 60, of East Rockaway, works doing home visits with kids who need early intervention services. She wanted to give each of them a birthday card on their special days that could engage them in conversation, so she created individual ones for each child.

“It got such a great response that I started this business called Card Stories,” says Kauget, who now has a line of 12 birthday cards designed for young children sold at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City and at etsy.com/shop/cardstoriesstore. Her daughter, Jamie, 35, illustrates the cards for her.

“When I was looking at cards for children, I’d see a card with a mouse holding a balloon saying, ‘Yay, you’re 3,’” Kauget says. What can a child say about that? Kauget thought. Her cards, she says, have scenes that enable kids to think about the photo and answer questions. “One of the first ones I made, it had a giraffe with a high neck coming out of a train. There was a tunnel coming up. I asked the child, ‘What do you think the giraffe is thinking? He said, ‘Duck!’” Though that card isn't in the collection, it launched Kauget on her way.

Her cards, which sell for $2.50 each or a pack of 12 for $30, include themes such as farm, jungle, dinosaurs and more. She began selling the cards in 2015. “It’s really been a process,” she says of developing the line. She’s added a card congratulating a child on going potty and one noting a child becoming a big brother or sister.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

The treat is the chocolate or peanut M&M'S, New, sweet treats for Halloween
Baby Jack-Jack Parr is the youngest member of Fortnite, unicorns and more top Halloween costumes for kids
Adventureland, located in Farmingdale, is a favorite among 50 places every LI family should check out
In the 1950s Eisenhower years, conservative boy names Most popular baby names: 1900-today
One of the rainy day activities for kids 20 rainy day activities for families on LI
Fingerlings Hugs from WowWee have extra-long arms perfect Walmart's 'Top Rated by Kids' holiday toy list of 2018