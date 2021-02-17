Long Island has so much to see and try when it comes to having fun — but parents raising teens during the pandemic have a very different reality on their hands when it comes to celebrating their child's big day in a fun, safe way.

Luckily, there are still several socially distant activities and things to do at home, to ensure your teen's birthday is special.

FUN & GAMES

GameTruck Long Island: This mobile truck brings some of the most current gaming systems to your home. The truck features favorites like PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and can be rented for private parties starting at $349 for 90 minutes. Only 10 people are allowed in the truck at a time (ages 6 and older), and it’s sanitized between uses. Fortnite parties are a hit with teens right now and outdoor Laser Tag is also a popular option. Prices range from $349-$599. See website to request a quote or book. (888-602-4263; gametruckparty.com)

The All Star: A bowling alley and arcade combo, this Riverhead spot is ideal for small groups. Reservations are recommended (up to six guests for 90 minutes), and each party is separated by dividers. Rental shoes and bowling balls will be sanitized by UV lights between uses. Food and drinks from the All American Grill will be available for purchase. (96 Main Rd., Riverhead; 631-998-3565, theallstar.com)

RENT OUT A MOVIE THEATER

Malverne Cinema and Art Center: Teens can still go to the movies, but for parents looking to exercise some added control over such an activity, consider private rentals. The starting rates for parties are based on an expected minimum of 12 guests, paying the starting ticket rate of $11 for adults, $9 for senior citizens and $9 for children under age 12, plus a $50 flat private usage fee. An optional small popcorn-and-soda combo is also available for $3 per person; other concessions are available as well. (350 Hempstead Ave.; 516-599-6966, malvernecinema.com)

Bellmore Movies and Showplace: This location offers the same deal as Malverne Cinema. Neither can currently offer up-to-date Hollywood films, but guests can have DVDs and Blue-Ray disc movies projected — and if you have a personal gaming system, that can be hooked up and projected for big screen play too; management says to contact them about any sort of presentation, as they are open to try a variety of gatherings. Anyone in attendance at either theater must adhere to state COVID guidelines, including the wearing of a mask and social distancing between people who don’t live together. (222 Pettit Ave.; 516-783-7200, bellmoremovie.com)

Showcase Cinemas: Catch a private screening in Farmingdale (1001 Broadhollow Rd.), Hicksville (955 Broadway Mall) and Holtsville (185 Morris Ave.). Theaters can be rented out for up to 20 people. See a new release for a starting rate of $199 or an older film for $99. Guests can purchase concession packages that are exclusive to private screenings, including an 85-ounce popcorn and a 21-ounce soft drink for $8, a personal pizza for $5 and a kids' "1-2-3 Go Box" for $8. (800-315-4000; showcasecinemas.com)

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SPA DAY

Frasada Salon and Day Spa: Plan a custom party for your teen with facials, massages, manicures or blowouts. Rates start at $75 per person for a manicure, express pedicure and blowout package. A package including massages and facials runs $225 per person. Parties must be for eight or fewer. (2785 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside; 516-766-7076, frasada.com)

ARTS & CRAFTS

Casa de Spin: Groups of 6 to 10 people can rent the spin-art studio out for a 90-minute session ($35 per person) and participants can create a painting across a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas. Each session includes a live techniques demo shown on a large screen. (81 Grand Ave, Massapequa; 516-654-7746, casadespin.com)

ARTrageous: This paint-your-own-pottery studio has a private party room that is currently able to hold 12 guests at no additional cost. Groups of 4 to 10 can book a table in the main studio (all tables are distanced six-feet apart). Teens can choose to paint bowls, mugs, plates, trinket boxes or succulent plant pots.

All materials, tables and chairs are sanitized between seatings. Pottery prices start at $15; once guests are done with their artwork, pieces are left behind to be glazed (items are ready to be picked up in about two weeks). (5 North Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-255-5255, artrageousrvc.com)

GET COOKING

All American Wonton: Pick up a kit that includes fillings and wonton wrappers so teens can make their own wontons at home. Minimum kit purchases start at $35 (10 wrappers and three filling flavors), and fillings include buffalo chicken, jalapeño popper, vegan nacho, bacon mac and cheese, spinach artichoke, Philly cheesesteak and banana Nutella. For another at-home option, the All American food truck can come to your home. The truck rental is $350. (830 N. Broadway, North Massapequa; 516-730-8070, allamericanwontons.com)

Marciano's Pizza Truck: For a DIY pizza option, try the "Dough to Door Pizza" service, which brings homemade dough, sauce and Neapolitan pizza kits to guests via contactless delivery. Long Island residents living as far as 25 miles east or west of the company’s Huntington Village base can order online (orders outside that radius must call to set up a delivery date and time). Kits also come with costume chef hats to help the cooks feel like pizza pros. The business also offers "Burrata Bomb" and "Dough Vinci" focaccia kits, plus sets to construct cannolis, a Nutella s'mores dessert pizza and Sfogliatelle pastries. (631-960-1271; doughtodoorpizza.com)

MAKE AN ESCAPE

Epic Escape Rooms Long Island: Your group of three to 10 guests can have the place to yourselves, by reservation. Escape games are $30 per player; while a private party room is also available starting at $175 per hour. (357 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead; 516-427-5977, epicescaperoomsli.com)

Escape the Rooms Game LI: This escape room is open only for private bookings and small groups. Rates are $35 per person Sundays through Thursdays. There is a $120 minimum charge on Fridays and Saturdays. (718 Portion Rd., Ronkonkoma; 70 Horseblock Rd., Brookhaven; 631-974-6988; escapegameli.com)

ROLLER & ICE SKATING

United Skates Of America: The rink is hosting parties on Saturdays (12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m.) and Sundays (noon to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.) for those looking to skate. Party packages include a "Glow In the Dark" affair (includes a slice of cheese pizza, unlimited drinks, LED flashing cup, LED necklace and a glow necklace for each guest; $29.95 per person), the "Ultimate" (two slices of cheese pizza, unlimited drinks, light rope necklace, party favor bag; $24.95 per person) and the "Classic" (one slice of cheese pizza, unlimited drinks; $19.95 per guest). Air purification units have been installed into all the building's air ducts, masks are mandatory and social distancing is required. (1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com)

Ice skating: If your teen would rather skate on ice, there are plenty of rinks still open for the season operating at reduced capacity.