American painter Bob Ross, who hosted a PBS TV show called “The Joy of Painting” to teach others to imitate his signature style, would likely be impressed by devoted follower Noah Snow, 6, of Dix Hills, a budding artist with his own Etsy store offering more than 50 works for sale.

Noah takes lessons in the Bob Ross method at Art in Word in Huntington, and the first-grader paints every day at home. “He wakes up at 6:15 every morning and goes to the basement,” says mother Lauren Snow. “I wake up and pretty much there’s a painting done.”

Says Noah’s teacher, Sandra Evans: “What’s special about Noah is ... he has a heart for painting. I believe it’s something he was born to do.” Evans says he pays incredible attention to the tools, knows how and when to use different types of brushes, how to mix paint colors and more. “For his age, that’s pretty amazing,” Evans says.

In addition to being able to paint like Ross, Noah knows all about the late artist's life. Noah knows that Ross died at age 52 in 1995. “A fact about him is he has really curly hair, but he really doesn’t like it,” Noah explains. “But it was too late because he already had it on all his supplies and logos, so he couldn’t change it.” Noah dressed like the painter for Halloween, donning a wig that resembled the painter’s signature hair and carrying a palette.

Ross could complete a painting swiftly; Noah says it takes him about two hours to do what Ross could do in a quarter of that time. In fact, if Noah could have dinner with Ross, this is what he says he would ask him: “How do you do this in half an hour?”

