Take a break from TV, video games and social media and cuddle up with a good book. Here are 12 tween and teen reads to explore:

Books for preteens:

'To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before' by Jenny Han

After her secret love letters are exposed, sixteen-year-old Lara Jean Song’s life takes a complete turn for the worst. This novel has also been adapted into a Netflix Original film, available to stream now.

Fiction; Age 12+

Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling

Follow the adventures of a young boy named Harry Potter as he embarks on his journey to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry faces many challenges along the way, like learning how to perform magic and understanding what it truly means to be a wizard. His journey eventually leads him to his archenemy, Lord Voldemort and he must protect himself and his loved ones against the evil Dark Lord. This series has been adapted into eight films available to purchase.

Fantasy; 10+

'Miss Peregrine's Peculiar Children' by Ransom Riggs

After being sent to quarantine on a deserted island following his family misfortune, sixteen-year-old Jacob investigates the disregarded halls of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. As Jacob continues to discover more and more information, he stumbles on the possibility that Miss Peregrine’s children may still be living. This book has been adapted into a film available to purchase.

Mystery, Horror/Dark Fantasy Fiction; Age 13+

'Five Feet Apart' by Rachael Lippincott

Stella Grant and Will Newman, two seventeen-year-olds battling chronic cystic fibrosis, are challenged by a long-distance relationship: six feet apart. After developing feelings for one another, the two must decide whether the mandatory distance Stella must maintain between people in order to get a lung transplant, is worth crossing. This book has been adapted into a film available to purchase.

Romance; Age 12+

'The Hunger Games' by Suzanne Collins

The Capitol in Panem has announced its annual Hunger Games, a televised fight to the death between young boys and girls ranging from the ages of twelve to eighteen. Follow alongside sixteen-year-old competitor, Katniss Everdeen as she battles her way to survival. This series has been adapted into four adventure films available to purchase.

Adventure/Science Fiction; Age 12+

'The Outsiders' by S. E. Hinton

Explore the epic rivalry between two teen gangs, the rich-kid Socials, or Socs, and the working-class greasers. Uncover the journey of Ponyboy, a greaser, as he struggles to find his place in the world. This novel has been adapted into a film available to purchase.

Drama; Age 12+

Books for teens:

'All the Bright Places' by Jennifer Niven

The idea that opposites attract is truer than ever as Theodore Finch, who is engrossed by death, and Violet Markey, who is delighted by the future, fall in love. This novel has also been adapted into a Netflix Original film, available to stream now.

Fiction; Age 14+

'Looking for Alaska' by John Green

As Miles Halter departs for boarding school to discover the meaning behind the poet, François Rabelais’ famous last words, “Great Perhaps,” he meets a girl, Alaska Young and becomes tangled in her world. This novel has also been adapted into a Hulu Original TV series, available to stream now.



Fiction; Age 14+

'The Upside of Falling' by Alex Light

Seventeen-year-old Becca Hart and high school football star, Brett Wells share something in common: people bother them about not being in a relationship. After getting together for a fake relationship, the two start to catch real feelings for one another and must debate where to draw the line.

Fiction; Age 14+

'Chain of Gold' by Cassandra Clare

Since she was a child, Cordelia Carstairs has been training how to fight demons and dreams to one day be a hero. Following multiple demon attacks in London, Cordelia must use her knowledge to protect the quarantined people and find out the true meaning of what it is to be a hero.

Fantasy; Age 14+

'One of Us Is Lying' by Karen M. McManus

Five students enter detention, however, only four exit out alive. Crack the case of the plotted assassination of Simon, a high school outcast.

Mystery; Age 14+

'13 Little Blue Envelopes' by Maureen Johnson

As Ginny Blackstone backpacks across Europe in search of her Aunt Peg’s 12 hidden letters, she learns more about not only her aunt, but also about herself. Join Ginny’s adventure as she partakes in a scavenger hunt throughout Europe.

Fiction; Age 14+

'Children of Blood and Bone: Legacy of Orisha' by Tomi Adeyemi

Orïsha, a land once filled with magic, is now filled with despair under the new ruling of a heartless king. Zélie Adebola must fight against the authority to bring back the magic indefinitely.

Fantasy Fiction; Age 14+