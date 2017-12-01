TODAY'S PAPER
Bowlero opens in Sayville with arcade, more

Bowlero is on the site of the former

Bowlero is on the site of the former AMF Sayville Lanes. Photo Credit: Bowlero

By Katherine Moran
The new Bowlero bowling alley in Sayville recently opened with a high-tech arcade, oversize menu items and party packages for kids.

Formerly AMF Sayville Lanes, located at 5660 Sunrise Hwy., the alley has 60 lanes with black lights, the most on Long Island. The arcade features 30 games, such as Jurassic World, The Giant Crane” and Space Invaders Frenzy.

The menu includes oversize items meant for sharing, such as the XXL Party Pretzel, 2-foot long hot dog, five-layer pizza cake and Bowlero’s Behemoth burger, a 5-pound, 14-inch-round party burger.

Bowlero also hosts children’s parties with a party attendant, bumpers and lightweight balls, and also offers a variety of party packages. The basic package is two hours of bowling for $22.99 per child and includes soda and juice, choice of two menu items and one side item, a $5 gift certificate and $5 arcade card (worth 10 credits). Other packages feature more menu options, a cookie cake, signable bowling pin for the birthday child and more.

Families can also participate in the Sunday Funday special: $3.49 games and $3.49 shoes after 6 p.m.

Bowlero Sayville is open seven days a week. For hours, lane availability, reservations or birthday parties, call 631-567-8900 or visit bowlero.com

