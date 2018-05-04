TODAY'S PAPER
‘Boxcar Children’ movie will be on Long Island for one day

A scene from the movie

A scene from the movie "Boxcar Children -- Surprise Island!" Photo Credit: Fathom Events

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
The movie “Boxcar Children — Surprise Island!” will be in select Long Island theaters for a special one-day event at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The full-length, animated feature film is based on the second book from the Boxcar Children series, written by first-grade teacher Gertrude Chandler. Voices include Martin Sheen and J.K. Simmons.

In the story, the Alden children, orphans who once lived in a boxcar, spend a summer living on their grandfather’s nearly uninhabited island. There they meet a new friend named Joe. Does he have a secret?

The classic Boxcar book series includes more than 150 titles and spans generations.

Participating theaters and prices can be found at fathomevents.com. Tickets can be purchased on the website or at participating theater box offices.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

