The movie “Boxcar Children — Surprise Island!” will be in select Long Island theaters for a special one-day event at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The full-length, animated feature film is based on the second book from the Boxcar Children series, written by first-grade teacher Gertrude Chandler. Voices include Martin Sheen and J.K. Simmons.

In the story, the Alden children, orphans who once lived in a boxcar, spend a summer living on their grandfather’s nearly uninhabited island. There they meet a new friend named Joe. Does he have a secret?

The classic Boxcar book series includes more than 150 titles and spans generations.

Participating theaters and prices can be found at fathomevents.com. Tickets can be purchased on the website or at participating theater box offices.