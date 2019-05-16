Three-time best children's album Grammy nominee and Southold-based family performer Brady Rymer launches his 10th CD on May 17, this one called “Under the Big Umbrella” with 12 songs focusing on kindness and inclusion of diversity of all kinds.

“It was inspired by working with students and teachers I’ve observed hard at work creating a culture of kindness in their schools and communities,” Rymer says. “We’re inviting everybody under the big umbrella, where you’re accepted to be who you dream to be.”

Third- and fourth-graders from Southold Elementary School sing with Rymer and his Little Band that Could on the title track. The album is targeted to babies up throughout elementary school, Rymer says. It’s available for $13.99 on Amazon.com.

Rymer will be performing June 9 at the North Meets South concert in Calverton, and he’ll be doing "Big Umbrella" new album celebration performances on July 16 in Greenport and July 23 in Westhampton Beach. For information on those concerts, or to see performance dates in August farther west on Long Island, visit bradyrymer.com/tour.