Three-time Grammy-nominated family music performer Brady Rymer of Southold will be giving a free concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday during the second annual Live at The Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River.

Guitarist and singer Rymer will be joined by Claudia Mussen on accordion and vocals under The Shoppes’ gazebo as they play tunes including "Under the Big Umbrella," “Love Me For Who I Am” and “Jump Up (It’s A Good Day).” Families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on and to sing and dance in the courtyard.

"We're excited because it's another one of our hometown shows," Rymer says. "It's a last summer fling."

The Shoppes are at 5768 Route 25A in Wading River. For more information, call 631-846-2370 or visit eastwindlongisland.com.

