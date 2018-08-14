TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
71° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Family musician Brady Rymer to give free concert in Wading River

Brady Rymer will perform at The Shoppes at

Brady Rymer will perform at The Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Print

Three-time Grammy-nominated family music performer Brady Rymer of Southold will be giving a free concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday during the second annual Live at The Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River.

Guitarist and singer Rymer will be joined by Claudia Mussen on accordion and vocals under The Shoppes’ gazebo as they play tunes including "Under the Big Umbrella," “Love Me For Who I Am” and “Jump Up (It’s A Good Day).” Families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on and to sing and dance in the courtyard.

"We're excited because it's another one of our hometown shows," Rymer says. "It's a last summer fling."

The Shoppes are at 5768 Route 25A in Wading River. For more information, call 631-846-2370 or visit eastwindlongisland.com.
 

More Family

Ten Little Dinosaurs 18 most popular Amazon eBooks for kids
8 back-to-school trends, according to Etsy
My children, Declan and Keira, taking a walk Share your favorite family memories
Newsday got an inside look on Aug. 3, Kids and teens volunteer as dog walkers
Keep your eraser and sharpener together in this Back-to-school trends your kids will be clamoring for
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island