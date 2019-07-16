TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island performers bring Broadway songs to Sea Cliff Beach

Some of the Broadway on the Beach singers.

Some of the Broadway on the Beach singers. Photo Credit: Lesley Pryde Haley

By Zoe Malin zoe.malin@newsday.com
Long Island kid and adult performers bring Broadway to the beach this week.

Broadway on the Beach, a free concert,  starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sea Cliff Beach. Families can sing along to songs from Broadway shows such as "Matilda" and "Shrek," as well as classic tunes like "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent." Kids will also recognize hits from "Newsies," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Les Miserables."

Lesley Pryde Hayley, a Broadway vocalist and music teacher at The Portledge School in Locust Valley, organized the concert. Other professional performers include Christopher Moll and Steven Dahlke, founders of Long Island’s Jazz Hands Music Theatre, Joe Stroppel from Village Light Opera in Manhattan, piano teacher Jonathan Bly and singer-songwriter Eden White, who toured with singer Sarah McLauchlan. A number of young vocal students ages 8 to 19 years old will also join the performers. WFUV radio personality John Platt will be the announcer for the concert. 

Families are welcome to bring lounge chairs and blankets to picnic on the beach while they watch the show. The Sea Cliff Beach Hut concession stand will also be open until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit the Broadway on the Beach event page on Facebook.

